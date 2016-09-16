Nation stands united in war against terrorism: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the whole nation was united in the war against terrorism.

“We are advancing successfully towards eliminating extremism and terrorism,” he said.

In a statement issued here, the CM said the Pak Army through its bold actions had broken the backbone of terrorists, adding that it achieved marvelous successes through Operation Zarb-e-Azb. He said elimination of terrorists and their facilitators was essential for survival and stability of the country.

The chief minister said steps taken under the National Action Plan (NAP) had yielded positive results. Today’s Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif said, was much safer and a peaceful than in the past.

“The country will be made a hub of peace by winning the the war against terrorism,” the CM vowed.