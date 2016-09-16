Man City look to press home early advantage

LONDON: The Premier League season is only four games old, but ahead of Saturday’s home game with Bournemouth, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City already appear the team to beat.

Last weekend’s impressive 2-1 derby win at Manchester United left City with the only 100 percent record in the division and they followed it up with a classy 4-0 Champions League victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The Gladbach game was held back 24 hours due to a ferocious rainstorm on Tuesday, but Ilkay Gundogan, who made his debut in Wednesday’s rearranged fixture, does not believe it will have an adverse effect.

“We are all professional enough to handle such situations and we are all used to playing Wednesday-Saturday,” the Germany midfielder said in a video interview posted on the City website.

“It may be makes a small difference, but we are professionals and we always try to do our best. It shouldn’t affect us on Saturday when we are on the field.

“We always want to win and want to play our best football so we’re all looking forward to Saturday.”