31 injured persons of Awam Express being treated at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Thirty one injured passengers of the Awam Express were under treatment at the Nishtar Hospital, and eight of them were in critical condition.

Eight people who were in critical condition have been identified as Abdullah, Karim Bakhsh, Shahid, Ishaq, Ali Bakhsh, Naseer, Uzair and Asghar Ali, the director Emergency ICU of the Nishtar Hospital, told APP here Thursday.

The remaining injured have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad, Ahmad, Sajjad Ali, Mumtaz Ali, Javaid, Zafar, Muhammad Sharif, Shahbaz, Danish, Yousuf, Rizwan, Ali Sher, Falak Sher, Ismael, Nabeel, Farrukh, Imran, Zarmina, Bashiran, Nasim, Zain, Usman and Mansoor. —APP