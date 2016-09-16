Hafiz Naeem visits slaughter house, distributes meat of 300 animals

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has said that not only people in Pakistan but overseas Pakistanis also trust in JI and donate generously through Al-Khidmat.

He expressed these views while visiting meet world slaughter house in District Bin Qasim.

Speaking on the occasion, he told the reporters that the JI slaughtered 300 cows on Eid-ul-Azha, this year. He further said that overseas Pakistanis had payed for these 300 animals and requested to distribute the meat among needy and poor people in Pakistan.

The JI leader said that the meat was distributed not only in Karachi but also in adjoining areas of the city. The volunteers of Al-Khidmat distribute the meat among needy people.

He said that animals are slaughtered in a very clean and hygienic manner at the slaughter house. This practice has been experienced for last three years. He added that the party has been serving Karachiites for several decades and will continue to do so.