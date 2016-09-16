French Minister reflects int’l community’s confidence in govt policies

PESHAWAR: Eminent industrialists and politicians of Khyber Pakthunkhwa here Friday said Pakistan’s impressive economic gains recognized by French Finance Minister, Michel Sapin has reflected the overwhelming confidence of international community in the economic and monetary policies of PML-N government.

Yousaf Sarwar, former President Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KPCCI) while talking to APP welcomed the statement of French Finance Minister after his meeting with Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Ishaq Dar during his visit to France and termed it very positive and great honour for the country.

He was referring to the French Finance Minister’s recent statement in which he has recognized that Pakistan has made impressive economic gains in the last three years, characterized by macroeconomic stability, fiscal discipline, sustained growth rate, and record breaking performance of its stock market.

The French Minister said Pakistan can maintain high growth rates in the coming years with continuation of current policies and Pakistan achievements in the war against terrorism are equally laudable. While terming the visit of Federal Finance Minister Muhamamd Ishaq Dar as highly successful, Yousaf Sarwar said our delegation has successfully highlighted the economic achievements, reforms and investment friendly policies and that is why France has expressed willing to bolster trade and economic ties with our country. Pakistan has infused a number of bold structural economic and fiscal reforms together with stabilization measures to make the country’s economy stable and strong, he remarked.

“It was due to the bold policies of PML-N government that our stock market was moving ahead of China and India, which is very positive sign,” he explained.

The noted industrialist said the positive trajectory has been acknowledged by renowned international economists and financial institutions, which are projecting Pakistan to be one of the top 20 economies of the world in the coming decades.

“I think time has come that Pakistan and France expedites their efforts to increase volume of trade and economic ties for mutual benefit of their people.”

“There was a golden opportunities for foreign investors like France to explore new avenues and invest in energy, food processing, agriculture, telecommunication, IT, automobile, engineering and aviation industry in Pakistan.”

The confidence of international community and foreign investors has been restored following landmark China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and with an establishment of economic zones Pakistan would be converted into a hub for economic investment besides creating jobs opportunities and promoting industrialization in the country, he explained. Sarwar said geo-economic and geo political importance of Pakistan would be enhanced with CPEC besides making our borders safe. The former KPCCI president said Pakistan has the potential to generate 50,000 megawatt electricity from hydel sources and suggested special focus on construction of hydel power projects in the country as it would provide inexpensive and durable electricity to consumers and industries for decades.

Member Provincial Assembly, Rushad Khan also welcomed the statement of French Minister and termed it a great honour for PML-N government.

He said top financial institutions like Bloomberg has termed Pakistan Stock Exchange the best of the Asian markets in its recent report stating that it has regained ‘tiger’ status in the region with 15 percent rise and increasing rate of annual growth.

Bloomberg has declared that Pakistani economy was moving ahead to stronger points with stable output and inclusion of Pakistan in countries with Emerging Markets status would immensely increase foreign investment, he explained.

Rusahd Khan said now the statement of French Minister has endorsed the economic achievement of PML-N, which was a great honour and prestige.

He said development of the country was only possible if there was political stability and continuity in policies, saying today’s Pakistan was rising and moving ahead fast on the path of economic development and time was not for away when the country would join the club of powerful and developed economies of the world. —APP