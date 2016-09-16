CPEC to usher new vistas of development, prosperity: CM Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murd Ali Shah has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is bound to usher in new vistas of development and prosperity in the country in general and in Sindh in particular.

Therefore necessary security arrangements for the Chinese coming to Sindh for CPEC project must be ensured, he said.

This he said while presiding over a meeting on the security of Chinese coming to Sindh for CPEC projects at New Sindh Secretariat on Thursday, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by CM’s advisor on Law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Siddique Memon, IGP AD Khwaja, Advocate General Zamir Ghumro, Prosecutor General Shahdat Awan, Principal Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch, Home Secretary Riaz Soomro and others.

The meeting was told that the Sindh government has already issued Standard Operational Procedures (SOPs) for the security of Chinese.

The provincial government has started recruiting 2000 ex-army men for the security of Chinese.

The CM Sindh directed IG AD Khwaja to ensure security of Chinese working on non-CPEC projects.

He was informed that the federal government has raised Special Security Division (SSD) consisting of nine infantry combat battalions of Pakistan Army with a force 9000 personnel and six wings of civil armed force of 4502 personnel for the security of CPEC projects and Chinese expatriates.

The provincial government has to give its input in the Terms of Reference (ToRs) for SSD. Under the ToR there would be a dedicated headquarters for each CPEC project.

The CM Sindh directed the IG Police to ensure proper security of CPEC projects and expedite the appointment of 2000 special force for the security of Chinese expatriates. —APP