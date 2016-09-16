COAS offers Eid prayers with troops in Bajaur Agency

RAWALPINDI: General Raheel Sharif, Chief of Army Staff(COAS) offered his prayers with Army and FC troops in Bajur Agency on Tuesday.

The COAS also reviewed the ongoing stablization operations, rehabilitation/reconstruction and measures to enforce border management along Pak-Afghan Border in the Agency. He commended the troops for their countless sacrifices and appreciated their high state of morale regardless of remoteness of area and the occasion of Eid away from their families.

Tribal elders also joined the Army Chief for offering Eid prayers and spent time with him.

While talking to tribal elders, COAS lauded their sacrifices in the cause of elimination of terrorists and restoration of peace in the area. He also urged them to continue their support for keeping writ of the State which is now helping us bring about development and prosperity in the Agency. The COAS reiterated the resolve that Army would not leave without completing the job of bringing peace and to complete its rehabilitation. —INP