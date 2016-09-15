Two more Congo virus cases detected in Balochistan

QUETTA: Two more cases of Congo virus have been detected in the provincial capital.

The management of Fatima Jinnah Chest and TB Hospital said that two more patients have been admitted to the hospital.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Abbas Notkani said that earlier, a female patient suffering from bleeding from mouth and nose was admitted to the hospital whose condition was now better after medical treatment and health care. “The health condition of female patient, Saima Bibi has been improving fast and now she is out of danger,” he said.

He said that another two patients complaining continuous bleeding from mouth and nose were brought to Fatima Jinnah Chest and TB Hospital Quetta from Mekhtar area of Loralai district who were admitted to isolation ward of the hospital.

“The two patients brought from Loralai are a man and his son,” Dr Notkani said adding that they were being provided medical treatment.