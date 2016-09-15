Six killed, 150 injured as Awam express collides with goods train

MULTAN: Four passengers were killed and more than 150 sustained injuries after Karachi-bound Awam Express collided with a goods train in Multan early Thursday morning.

The Karachi-bound goods train had stopped near Buch railway station after it accidentally hit a man, railways Multan spokesman Rao Tasleem told APP.

In the mean time, 14-Down Awam express, that had left Multan fifteen minutes after the goods train, hit the stationary goods train, he added.

He said that four coaches of Awam Express were derailed.

He said that four passengers were killed and 15-16 were injured. However, Rescue 1122 spokesman Abdul Jabbar said that over 40 injured passengers were shifted to Nishtar hospital while another 51 provided first aid on the spot.

Railways spokesman said that work was in progress to clear the track adding that Awam express was being brought back to Multan railway station.

He said that vehicles have been arranged for transportation of rest of the passengers to their respective destinations by road.

Rescue 1122 official said that incident occurred around 3:40 to 3:50 am today near Buch railway station.

Around 250 rescuers and 25 ambulances from Multan, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh and Lodhran were participating in the rescue operation, he said.

Rescuers have so far shifted 44 injured persons to Nishtar hospital. Rescuers were now busy in search operation to look if any one else was stuck inside the train.

Meanwhile, MS Nishtar hospital Dr. Ashiq Malik appealed the people to donate blood to save lives of the injured persons.

Emergency has been declared at Nishtar and Shahbaz Sharif hospital where doctors and paramedical staff were busy in providing treatment to the injured.

Those who died included Nasir (23) s/o Allah Daad r/o Rahimyar Khan, Sardar s/o Ilyas r/o Rahimyar Khan and an unknown person of the age of 55 years, Abdul Jabbar said.