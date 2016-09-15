PM to inaugurate over 1000 MWs projects, nuke power plants in October

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has been informed by the Ministry of Water and Power that nine (9) power projects of over 1000 MWs including 330 MWs (Wind) and 680 MWs (Nuclear) are ready for inauguration.

The Prime Minister has also been informed that two programmes; Mobile Meter Reading under the Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company (FESCO) and Islamabad Electricity Supply Company (IESCO) as well as Customer Response System under IESCO are also ready for inauguration.

The wind power projects which will be ready for inauguration by the Prime Minister by October this year include Yunus Energy (50 MWs), Metro Power (50 MWs), Gul Ahmed Energy (50 MWs), Master Energy (50 MWs), Tapal Energy (30 MWs), HydroChina Dawood (50 MWs) and Tanaga Generasi (50 MWs).

The nuclear power projects which would be ready for inauguration by October 2016 and March 2017, respectively, include Chashma 3 (340 MWs) and Chashma 4 (340 MWs).

The Prime Minister has been further informed that the transmission lines projects – ready for grounding breaking – include 250 kms 500kV D/C T/L from Engro Thar – Matiari and Two Line Bays at Matiari Switching Station.

The contracts for 250 kms transmission lines have already been awarded under Lot-I (110 km) and Lot-II (140 km) on December 9, 2015 and June 3, 2016, respectively.

Besides, the Port Qasim-Matiari Transmission Line project is also ready for ground-breaking. The project has two phases including Phase-I: 45 km 500kV T/L Port Qasim-Hub Jamshoro T/L CCT-I and Phase-II: 135 km 500kV Hub Jamshoro T/L – 500KV Matiari.

The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is not only working to meet the short-fall in energy sector but is also catering for the future energy needs of Pakistan.

The increased power generation would also contribute towards economic growth, employment generation, increased industrial activity and foreign investment.

The Prime Minister recently chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy and said that significant addition of power to the national grid with the completion of ongoing projects would eliminate load-shedding in Pakistan for all times to come.

Never in the history of the country such a huge investment made into the energy sector.

The Prime Minister would personally monitor the progress on ongoing power projects across the country and would also perform on-site visits of all power projects to ensure their timely completion.

All transmission line projects are on track to evacuate ongoing power projects, and billions of rupees have been invested in the existing distribution network to bear the load of additionally generated power through completion of ongoing power projects.