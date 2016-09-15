PIA post-Hajj operation to start from Sept 17

KARACHI, Sept 15 (APP): Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)’s post-Hajj operation would start from September 17 and last till October 16.

This was announced by the spokesman of the national flag carrier here on Thursday.

He said that during this period 126 special Hajj flights would operate from Jeddah and Madinah Munawwara to 10 cities of Pakistan, which include Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sukkur, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan.

In addition to these special flights, PIA would also transport Hujjaj through its 125 scheduled flights operating during this period.

In total, around 52,000 Hujjaj are expected to travel back to their homeland in PIA’s post-Hajj operation.

Chairman PIA, Azam Saigol, has directed all departments of the airline to work in coordination to successfully conclude the second phase of Hajj 2016.

He appreciated that due to the efforts of all concerned more than 92 per cent flights during pre-Hajj operation were either operated on time or ahead of time and said the passengers expected similar standards from their national airline in the post-hajj operation as well, the spokesman added.