Pakistan urges int’l community to show support for Kashmiris in IOK

GENEVA: Pakistan has raised questions over India’s human rights violations in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and has asked the international community to support the Kashmiris.

At the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) in a right of reply, the Pakistani delegate Wednesday rejected the patently absurd comments by the Indian Representative on the situation of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said a press release issued here by Pakistan mission in Geneva.

The Pakistani delegate mentioned that India insulted the intelligence of Human Rights Council with the usual twisting of historical facts, obfuscation of its repressive role, and outright denial of well-documented violation of human rights in the valley.

The Pakistani delegate asked India to respond for the Council’s information, on questions including:

-Can India deny that the situation in Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute on which there are number of UN resolutions?

-Can India deny that the UN has expressly called for the holding of an impartial plebiscite to ascertain the wishes of the Kashmiri people?

-Can India deny there are over 700,000 military and para-military forces deployed in IOK which amounts to a shocking ratio of 1 military person to 70 civilians?

-Can India deny that since 1989 around 98000 civilians have been killed in IOK and that there are well document reports of mass graves?

-Can India deny that in the most recent upsurge of violence since 8 July, 90 Kashmiris have lost their lives, 8000 injured and 160 blinded?

-Can India deny that the entire valley of Kashmir is under curfew since past two months?

In Pakistan’s second right of reply, the Indian delegate was again challenged on account of his inability to own up to the incontrovertible fact that the terrible situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir flows from the nature of the Indian occupation and their unceasing oppression of the Kashmir people.

Even in their own parliament, individuals have accepted that Indian policies were at the root of the misery of Kashmiris, the press release mentioned.