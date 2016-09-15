Pakistan attaches great importance to ties with Morocco: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Morocco.

Talking to Ambassador of Morocco Mustapha Salahdine who paid a farewell call on him, the Prime Minister said relations between Pakistan and Morocco were underpinned by common faith, historical experiences and cultural similarities.

The Prime Minister commended the efforts of outgoing ambassador in promoting Pakistan-Morocco bilateral relations during his tenure.

Mustapha Salahdine expressed gratitude over the warmth and affection, he experienced during his tenure in Islamabad.

He lauded the economic turnaround achieved by the present government under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

Salahdine said the landmark China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and execution of various infrastructure development projects across the country had made Pakistan an ideal destination for foreign investment.