Mainly hot, dry weather expected in most parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in next 24 hours.

Weak seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and its adjoining areas.A westerly wave is still affecting northern areas of the country and likely to persist during next 24 hours, an official of Met Office told media.

In last 24 hours weather remained Hot and dry in most parts of the country. However rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Lahore, Gujranwala, Quetta, Kalat Divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was Balochistan: Barkhan 11mm, Khuzdar 03mm. K.P: Dir 07mm, Drosh 03mm. Punjab: Gujranwala, Lahore A/P 02mm. Gilgit-Baltistan and Chilas 01mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Thursday were Nokkundi 41øC, Turbat, Dalbandin 40øC, Multan 38øC, Hyderabad 38øC, Karachi 35øC, Peshawar 35øC, Faisalabad 35øC, Islamabad 34øC, Lahore 34øC, Quetta 34øC, Muzaffarabad 32øC, Dir 30øC, Kalat 29øC, Chitral 29øC, Gilgit 28øC, Skardu 27øC, Hunza 26øC and Murree 20øC.