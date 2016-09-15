Hide collectors to have their accounts audited in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to direct all the organisations and groups which collected hides of sacrificed animals to get their accounts audited. For the purpose, a proper procedure would be adopted to verify their income and expenditures.

This decision was taken in a meeting held here at CM House today with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair to review the implementation of the decisions of Apex Committee.

It was pointed out that there were 20 points of National Action Plan (NAP) of them 11 points pertain to Sindh government.

The chief minister was informed that 465 terrorists have been convicted, of them 19 have been executed while the appeals of 379 are pending before Sindh High Court, one before Shariah Court and 61 appeals are with the Supreme Court.

The meeting was also informed that the Sindh government has recommended 105 cases for military courts, of them the ministry of interior has cleared 29 cases for trial.

The chief minister was also informed that necessary legislation for implementation of NAP has been made which include Sindh Sound System (regulation) Act 2015 and Sindh Information of Temporary Residents Act, 2015. On this the chief minister directed the home department to implement the acts properly. The IGP said that 2,115 cases have been registered under sound system act and 1556 have been arrested.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah said that those who were issued NOCs to collect hides of the sacrificed animals should be asked to get their accounts verified. “I want to see how much funds they generated from the hides and where they spent the amount,” he said and added that “this is very necessary to keep an eye on the utilization of funds collected in the name of welfare.”

Replying to a question IG AD Khwaja said that only six hide snatching cases, including four in Sukkur and two in Karachi were reported. The government has taken strict action, therefore the incidents of hide snatching came to negligible.

The chief minister directed the Law department to prepare a law for collection of donations. “I am want regularize it. There should be a proper regulation and mechanism for giving and accepting donations,” he said. He added that there should be a limit to give donation in cash otherwise donation must be given through cheque. “Directing his law advisor, the chef minister asked him to submit a proposed draft law for the purpose and this should be done on priority basis.

The chief minister said that he had some reports that the banned outfits are re-emerging with other names. This must be stopped with iron hands. “This is intolerable. How they can be allowed to start their work in other names,” he questioned. He went on saying that the banning of only an organization [terrorist] is not enough but its office bearers and members should be also included in the IVth Schedule.

It was pointed out that the Khanpur incident was done by terrorists who came from Balochistan. The previous terrorists’ activities in Shikapur and Jacobabad were also carried out by the terrorists who had penetrated from the Balochistan. On this the chief minister said that he would talk to Balochistan government to evolve a joint strategy to such movement of terrorists. “I would also raise this issue with federal government also,” he said.