Ayaz meets Chairman Standing Committee of NPC

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq met with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Zhang Dejiang at the Great Hall of the People.

The two sides reiterated their commitment to the timely completion of various projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridors (CPEC).

It was underscored that the CPEC was to the benefit of the two countries as well as for the entire region, said a message received here from Beijing, China.

Ayaz Sadiq said that China is a great country and a time tested friend of Pakistan. “We are truly proud to be such a devoted friend from generation to generation,” he added.

He expressed the hope that frequent parliamentary exchanges and people-to-people contacts would further strengthen the historically robust relationship.

Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the complete political consensus in Pakistan on the importance of the CPEC and on Pakistan-China relation.

He also briefed his Chinese counterpart on the current situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and emphasized on the need for a peaceful settlement of this longstanding dispute in accordance with the UN Resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Zhang Dejiang termed Pakistan and China as “All Weather Strategic Partners” and expressed support for the initiatives undertaken by the Government of Pakistan for socio-economic development.

He explained his understanding of Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir dispute.

The two sides stressed the need for frequent parliamentary exchange at various levels to have parliamentary overseeing of the CPEC projects as well as to further strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries in different areas.

Later on the Speaker also attended a dinner hosted by Madam Shen Yueyue, Vice Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People.