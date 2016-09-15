AGM traffic to probe Multan Railways accident

MULTAN: An inquiry committee headed by Additional General Manager (AGM) traffic was constituted, to probe into accident, occurred between Awam Express and goods train, near Multan Railways station on Thursday early morning.

According to DCO Tahir Marwat, the responsibility cannot be fixed at the moment as it is too early.

He said that the reason behind the accident would be fixed by an inquiry team headed by AGM traffic Railways, which will be held in Lahore.

He said that railways would give compensation allowance to the dead and injured people, after recommendation of a board, constituted by a doctors team of the Railways department.

He said that a counter was set up for giving out any further information and all medical facilities being provided to the injured.