31 injured passengers of Awami Express being treated at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Thirty one injured passengers of the Awami Express were under treatment at the Nishtar Hospital, and eight of them were in critical condition.

Eight people who were in critical condition have been identified as Abdullah, Karim Bakhsh, Shahid, Ishaq, Ali Bakhsh, Naseer, Uzair and Asghar Ali, the director Emergency ICU of the Nishtar Hospital, told APP here Thursday.

The remaining injured have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad, Ahmad, Sajjad Ali, Mumtaz Ali, Javaid, Zafar, Muhammad Sharif, Shahbaz, Danish, Yousuf, Rizwan, Ali Sher, Falak Sher, Ismael, Nabeel, Farrukh, Imran, Zarmina, Bashiran, Nasim, Zain, Usman and Mansoor.

Divisional Commercial Officer Railways Multan Tahir Marwat told APP that a counter had been set up outside the railway station for information to relatives of the injured passengers.

It may be noted that four people died in the accident including Sardar (40), Nasir (23), and 55-year-old unknown passenger.

The fourth killed person was the one who was hit by the goods train earlier due to which it had to stop at Buch railway station and later it was hit by Awami Express from behind.