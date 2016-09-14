Woman killed, three injured in road accident

MULTAN: A woman was killed while three others sustained serious injuries in a road accident near Drumanwala Chowk here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Asif, along with his wife, Maria Bibi, was going towards Jahanian on motorcycle when a passenger bus coming from opposite direction, hit the two-wheeler.

As a result, Maria Bibi died on the spot while Muhammad Asif and two other persons sustained serious injuries.

The injured were shifted to a hospital where Muhammad Asif was stated to be in critical condition.

The bus driver managed to escape while Makhdoom Rasheed police have arrested bus conductor Nasir. However, the heirs reached the spot and refused any legal action against the bus driver.