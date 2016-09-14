Sirajul Haq telephones Khursheed Shah, discuss Panama leaks issue

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq contacted opposition leader Khursheed Shah on Wednesday and wished him on auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Both Shah and JI senator exchanged views on Panama leaks and present political situation in the country.

JI Ameer said that government do not want investigation into Panama leaks issue and is not willing to come out of corruption and commission culture.

Sirajul Haq said that if government wanted to end corruption then it would have formed investigation commission till now.

Sirajul Haq also telephoned Abdul Qadeer Khan and lauded his national services.