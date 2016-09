KARACHI: Captain of Pakistan’s Twenty20 cricket team Sarfraz Ahmed and former captain Shahid Khan Afridi on the second day of Eidul Azha visited here “Darul Sakoon” , a social welfare organization.

The children of Darul Sakoon expressed their delight while meeting both cricket stars.

They greeted both the cricketers with music and tableau. Shahid Afridi and Sarfraz Ahmed also distributed gifts among the children.