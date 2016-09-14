Sacrificial animals slaughtered on 2nd day of Eid ul Azha

KARACHI: Faithfull continued to slaughter the sacrificial animals on the second day of Eid ul Azha on Wednesday in commemoration of the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

According to some estimation, 20 percent more sacrificial animals are being slaughtered on the Eid days this year as compared to the previous one.

An official of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has said that arrangements have been made for the collection and disposal of some two million offals of the sacrificial animals.

Sindh Governor Dr. Ishrat-ul-Ebad Khan on Tuesday had visited various areas of the metropolis to inspect the cleanliness arrangements, especially lifting of offal of sacrificial animals.

He had expressed satisfaction at the arrangements as well as at the pace of the work.

The Governor was accompanied by the Deputy Mayor of Karachi, Arshad Vohra, Commissioner Karachi Ejaz Ahmed Khan and Senior Director of the Municipal Services Masood Alam Rizvi.

He had stated on the occasion that the very purpose of the visit was to assess the performance of local bodies institutions.

Dr. Ishrat-ul-Ebad Khan was of the view that according to the reports received so far, some 15 to 20 percent more sacrificial animals are being slaughtered.

He said that after the lifting of offal of sacrificial animals, spray of insecticides was also being carried out.

The Governor opined that the lifting of offal of sacrificial animals was a huge task and this time the local bodies’ elected representatives were also supervising the process.

He was of the view that the cleanliness arrangements were better this year as compared to the previous ones.

Meanwhile, on the second day of Eid ul Azha, the Karachiites visited relatives and family friends to exchange Eid greetings as well as the distributed meat of the sacrificial animals.

Many more also headed for the recreational spots in the metropolis such as beaches to also enjoy camel and horse rides. Many others visited the zoo with family members especially the children.

With the improved law and order in Karachi more activities were witnessed in the metropolis on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.