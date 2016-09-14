Pakistan’s financial fiscal, economic reforms paid dividends: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said Pakistan had introduced tough and deep-rooted financial fiscal and economic reforms that have paid dividends.

Ishaq Dar stated this while addressing the participants of the forum of the foundation of strategic research on economic turnaround of Pakistan at Paris (France), according to a message received here from.

The Finance Minister while highlighting the economic performance of Pakistan, informed them that the country has achieved highest GDP growth of 4.7 percent in the outgoing year (2015-16), and is set to achieve 5.5 percent GDP growth in the current fiscal year(2016-17),

Pakistan is fully geared to achieve 6 and 7 percent in the following two years, he added.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who is currently visiting France to sign OECD (Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development) on tax matters, said Pakistan has achieved record revenue collection in the outgoing year, is enjoying a lowest inflation rate in decade and lowest interest rate which has resulted in economic stimulation.

“Credible international rating agency is terming Pakistan as 10th fastest emerging market and Next Asian tiger” he remarked.

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan has entered into the final phase of eliminating terrorists and the country has financed entire expenditures on Zarb-e-Azb out from its own resources.

He also asked international community to take notice of attrocities committed by the security forces on innocent Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).