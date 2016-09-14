Hafiz Naeem visits Karachi slaughter house

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehma has visited the slaughter house Karachi and reviews collective sacrifice of cattle.

JI Karachi Ameer visited the slaughter on second day of Eid-Al-Adha and reviewed the collective sacrifice of cattle there.

He said he can’t tell exact number of cattle hide received by the party.

In name of spirit of goodwill, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) decided to give away two hides to JI, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehma said and adding that for that we had sent party workers to MQM chief Farooq Sattar’s house but he [Farooq] didn’t sacrifice his cattle till Tuesday eve.