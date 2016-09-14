Forming a strategy to improve Border Security Forces: CM Sindh

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said the local government is forming a strategy to improve Border Security Forces.

Syed Murad Ali Shah talking to media said modern equipment’s and techniques were introduced to police training centers to improve security force’s capability.

Khanpur incident is an example of police’s professionalism and bravery, he added.

The equipment which are required on borders will be provided soon as the local government is forming a strategy to improve Border Security Forces, he said.

Law and order situation in Karachi has improved a lot with coordination of local citizens, CM Sindh said.