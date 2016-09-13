UN aid trucks cross into Syria through Turkey

ISTANBUL: Twenty aid trucks crossed from Turkey into the divided Syrian city of Aleppo Tuesday after a ceasefire went into effect, state media said, although the UN could not confirm the report.

The trucks carrying UN humanitarian supplies crossed through the Cilvegozu border gate in the southern province of Hatay, Anadolu news agency said, citing security sources.

At least 40 trucks are expected to cross the border by the end of the day, it added.

No confirmation could be immediately obtained from UN officials in Turkey.