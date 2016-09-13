Three Qatari soldiers killed in Yemen

DOHA: Three Qatari soldiers have been killed in Yemen, an army statement said, the emirate’s highest losses since it sent troops to join a Saudi-led coalition fighting Huthi rebels and militants.

The statement published overnight by the official QNA news agency gave no details of how the three were killed, saying only that they had died “during the line of duty”.

Qatar’s foreign minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, tweeted on Tuesday: “Our brave soldiers sacrificed their lives and achieved victories with their blood to defend the truth and the oppressed.”

The losses are the first in Yemen to be announced by the Qatari army since November last year when one soldier was killed in action.

Qatar deployed ground troops to Yemen in September last year as the coalition stepped up its intervention in support of beleaguered President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.

An air campaign began in March last year.