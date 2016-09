BEIRUT: More than 300,000 people have been killed in the Syrian conflict since March 2011, a monitor said in a new toll Tuesday, the first full day of an internationally-brokered truce.

More than 86,000 civilians were among the 301,781 people killed, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The figure is an increase of nearly 9,000 on the last death toll published by the Observatory in early August.