Suicide bombing at imambargah injures four in Shikarpur

At least four policemen were injured as a suicide bomber blew himself up during Eidul Azha prayers in an Imambargah at Shikarpur district’s Khanpur tehsil on Tuesday here.

According to police, two suicide bombers were trying to enter the imambargah where people had gathered for Eid prayers.

One of the suicide bombers was arrested in an injured condition and shifted to the nearest hospital, police said.

IG Sindh AD Khwaja said the injured policemen were in critical condition and have been shifted to Sukkur. “If the need arise we will bring them to Karachi for treatment.”

He refused to share any other details about the attacker as the matter is still under investigation.