Sheikh Rashid meets Imran in Nathia Gali

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League AML head Sheikh Rashid on Sunday met PTI Chairman Imran Khan and conveyed a message of PAT leader Dr Tahri ul Qadri.

The meeting between the two leaders took place in Nathia Gali, a hill station in Abbottabad district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a source privy to the meeting, Rashid assured Khan said that he would take part in PTI’s Raiwind March.

“We will soon announce our future protest strategy,” Khan said. The meeting takes place in the wake of Qadri’s refusal to join Khan’s Raiwind March fearing that it could lead to unrest.

But Khan insists that the march would go ahead as per schedule, but he expressed willingness to reconsider the date after it was revealed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would be in UK on Sept 24. —INP