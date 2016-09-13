Rain-thunderstorm forecast at isolated places in twin cities

ISLAMABAD: Rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad during next 24 hours.

According to meteorological department, light intermittent rain made the weather pleasant in twin cities on Tuesday evening.

Rain-thunderstorm is also forecast in Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions, upper KP (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohatdivisions), Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir while at few places in Zhob, Sibbi Quetta and Kalat divisions in next 24 hours.