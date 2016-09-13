Police search for suspect in fire attack on Muslim woman in New York

NEW YORK: A Muslim woman wearing traditional clothing was set on fire by a man with a lighter as she was window shopping on New York City’s Fifth Avenue over the weekend, according to American media reports citing police sources.

Cops are still trying to determine whether the incident was a hate crime motivated by her religion, one report said.

Nemariq Alhinai, 35, was walking in front of a department store on Saturday night when she felt a warm sensation on her left arm, the sources said.

She looked down and noticed her clothe was on fire. She patted out the flames and then saw an unknown man standing next to her with a lighter in hand. The man quickly walked away.

Police are looking for the suspect, law enforcement sources said.