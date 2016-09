QUETTA: At least police officials were killed and eight others injured in a blast near a police vehicle on Sariab road on Tuesday.

Militants were targeting a police patrol vehicle in the area, police sources said.

The explosion left one person dead and 5 others injured, the sources added.

Rescue team reached the site of the attack and rushed the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta for treatment.

Sariab road is considered to be one of the sensitive areas of Quetta.