Manchester United earn more than 500m pounds in a year

LONDON: Manchester United became the first British football club to earn more than half a billion pounds in a single year after announcing Monday total revenue of 515.3 million pounds ($683.5 million, 608.9 million euros) for the year ending June 30, 2016.

The Premier League giants also declared a record operating profit of 68.9 million pounds.

United’s continuing financial success, despite not winning the Premier League last season and failing to qualify for Europe’s lucrative Champions League, allowed new manager Jose Mourinho to splash out a world record 89 million pounds on signing midfielder Paul Pogba from Italian side Juventus during the recent transfer window. —Agencies