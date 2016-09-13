Lot of talent exists in baseball game across Sindh: Minister

KARACHI: Provincial Sports Minister, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar on Monday said that there exists a lot of talent in the game of baseball in Sindh.

He was talking to Sheeraz Asif, captain of Pakistan junior baseball team who had also represented Pakistan in the under-12 World Cup competition held in Taiwan in 2013 and Asia Cup in Japan last year. Sheeraz was the only player from Sindh.

The minister while lauding Sheeraz’s performance at international level, said that it was a great honour to represent the Pakistan team.

He said that there is a good future of the Sindh’s players in the game of baseball and assured that he would raise his voice at every forum to ensure that the players from Sindh get their due status and rights.

The minister was of the view that it is his desire that our players get due representation at the international level.

Sheeraz Asif thanked the minister for his encouragement and patronage.

He said that the players in his age group should be provided with the training opportunities abroad so as to excel in this game at the international level.

He stressed that baseball should be promoted at the schools and the college levels as this will help us attain excellence in the game at every level. —APP