IMF chief says ‘get-tough’ politicians threaten trade

WASHINGTON: The head of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde on Tuesday said politicians who campaigned on promises of protectionism and economic barriers were a threat to global trade.

“There is a growing risk of politicians seeking office by promising to ‘get tough’ with foreign trade partners through punitive tariffs or other restrictions on trade,” Lagarde said, according to prepared remarks.

Both US presidential nominees Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton have announced their opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Obama administration’s signature Pacific trade deal.

In remarks she was due to deliver in an address in Toronto, Lagarde said she was “deeply concerned.”

Without naming any candidate, she described an anti-trade political climate, noting that the growth rate for global trade stood at two percent.