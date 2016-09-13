Hong Kong stocks close lower, extending sell-off  

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares wiped out early gains and extended the previous day’s sharp losses as traders brushed off another batch of forecast-beating data on China’s economy.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.32 percent, or 74.84 points, to close at 23,215.76, having tanked more than three percent Monday.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, adding 1.53 points to 3,023.51, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, rose 0.62 percent, or 12.27 points, to 1,989.33.