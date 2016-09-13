Eidul Azha to be celebrated with religious zeal, traditional fervour

ISLAMABAD: Three-day celebrations of Eidul Azha will begin across Pakistan with religious zeal and traditional fervour from Tuesday, (Sept 13) with sacrifice of animals in remembrance of the supreme sacrifice by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The day will start with thousands of congregations for Eid prayers to be held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in cities, towns and villages across the country.

Some of the prominent Eid congregations will be held at Faisal Mosque Islamabad, Badshahi Mosque Lahore, Shah Jahan Mosque Thatta, Masjid-e-Tooba Karachi, Bhong Mosque Sadiqabad, Mahabat Khan Mosque Peshawar and Shahi Eidgah Multan.

After offering their prayers, Muslims will slaughter their sacrificial animals and these will be bulls, cows, goats, sheep and camels.

Federal and provincial governments have chalked out elaborate security arrangements across the country to ward off untoward incidents. The local administrations in cities have made special arrangement to ensure cleanliness, especially removal of officials during Eid days.

Thousands of sanitary workers will remain on duty to keep the cities and towns clean. The local administrations have arranged for vehicles to transport the animal waste. The officials have urged citizens to cooperate with the sanitary workers and dump entrails and offals of the sacrificial animals at specific collection points from where these could be removed properly.

Police have also made elaborate security arrangements and thousands of policemen will be deployed to safeguard places of worship and important places during the three-day festivities.

Police will undertake round the clock patrolling of bus stops, roads and places like guest houses and hotels. People will visit graves of their relatives especially those who recently passed away and will offer prayers for them.

During these Eid days, people will visit relatives to exchange greetings and distribute sacrificial meat. Huge quantities of meat will be given to poor as ordained by Islam, which stresses on taking care of needy relatives, neighbours and poor. Many people will visit picnic spots and hill resorts like Murree to hold barbeque parties and enjoy time with family and friends. Traffic police have advised people to be prepared for congestion on roads leading to parks and resorts, keep fuel tanks of their vehicles full and have food and drinks with them in case they get stuck in traffic. Special meat dishes will be cooked at homes to celebrate the occasion. The administrations will also keep an eye on individuals and groups which will carry out an extensive campaign to collect animal hides – a very lucrative business during the Eid days.

The good news for citizens is that there will be no loadshedding of electricity during Eid days and they can enjoy uninterrupted power supply for three holidays of September 12-14 as announced by the government.

Many at homes will stay glued to their television screens to watch special Eid programmes in which celebrities and artists will entertain their audiences. —APP