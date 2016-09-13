No Eid congregations in Indian Occupied Kashmir due to curfew

ISLAMABAD: In Indian Occupied Kasmir (IOK), curfew was imposed on Tuesday in all 10 districts to thwart possible protests on first Eid ul Azha day.

This is for the first time in 26 years when no Eid congregations was held at the Idgah and Hazratbal shrines in Occupied Kashmir, reported a private news channel.

Mobile and Internet services have already been suspended for 72 hours in the valley.

Curfew was briefly lifted ahead of the all-party delegation visit to the Valley to open a dialouge with all the stakeholders.

However, the parliamentarians returned to Delhi after Hurriyat leaders refused to engage in talks.

The death toll in the ongoing protests against the killing has now risen to 77 in Occupied Kashmir.