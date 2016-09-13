COAS offers Eid-Ul-Adha prayers with troops, tribesmen in Bajur Agency

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif offered Eid Ul Adha prayers with Army and Frontier Corps troops in Bajur Agency on Tuesday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS also reviewed the ongoing stablization operations, rehabilitation, reconstruction and measures to enforce border management along Pakistan-Afgn Border in Bajur Agency.

He commended the troops for their countless sacrifices and appreciated their high state of morale regardless of remoteness of area and the occasion of Eid away from their families.

Tribal elders also joined the Army Chief for offering Eid prayers and spent time with him.

While talking to them, the COAS lauded their sacrifices in the cause of elimination of terrorists and restoration of peace in the area.

He urged them to continue their support for keeping writ of the State which is now helping us bring about development and prosperity in the Agency.

The COAS reiterated the resolve that Army would not leave without completing the job of bringing peace, completing rehabilitation and transferring administrative control to an institutionalised mechanism.

Later, tribal elders thanked Pakistan Army and the COAS for cleansing their area from terrorists and assured him that they will continue their full support of the security forces for keeping peace in the agency and would never allow a single terrorist to return to their respective areas.