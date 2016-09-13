Afridi hints to retire from T20I cricket

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has indicated retirement from T20 internationals after playing a farewell match in a series against West Indies in UAE.

According to sources, Shahid Afridi has asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to allow him to play a match in the series against West Indies before he saysa final farewell to international cricket.

Shahid Afridi discussed the matter with Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and showed his eagerness to leave the game with grace.

The Pakistan team does not have any T20 internationals scheduled for next the 12 months after playing West Indies in UAE.

The former captain has appeared in 98 T20 internationals, scoring 1405 runs at an average of 18 runs. Afridi is also a leading wicket taker in the shortest format of the game, with 97 wickets to his name followed by Umar Gul who has taken 85 wickets in 60 T20 internationals.

Shahid Afridi already announced retirement from One-Day Internationals after the 2015 World Cup. This article is originally published on Dawn News.