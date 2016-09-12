Two killed, 9 injured in Kalat wagon-truck collosion

KALAT: At least two persons, including a woman, were killed and nine injured in a head-on collision between a passenger wagon and a truck on National Highway in Koh Nazo Tarki area Monday.

According to police, the wagon was on way to Khuzdar from Sorab area of Kalat district. It collided with the Mazda truck coming from the opposite direction at a turnabout on the Quetta-Karachi National Highway in Koh Nazo Tarki area. A woman died on the spot while 10 passengers were injured, some of them were shifted to by rescue teams a hospital in Sorab while others were transported to Quetta due to their serious condition.

Wagon driver Muhammad Ali succumbed his injuries on way to Quetta, the police said.