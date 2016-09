TOKYO: Tokyo shares fell in early trading Monday, after revived speculation about a possible US rate hike this month drove down stocks on Wall Street last week.

The headline Nikkei 225 index at the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 1.27 percent or 216.09 points to 16,749.67 in the first minutes of trade. The broader Topix index of all first-section issues gave up 1.42 percent, or 19.09 points, to 1,324.77.