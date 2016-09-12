Sirajul Haq summons Shura session after Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq summoned central executive committee (Shura) session on September 23-26 at headquarters Mansoora.

The session will review progress over current national scenario, Corruption Free Pakistan campaign and probe into Panama Papers. JI will envisage latest strategies regarding anti-corruption movement in the forthcoming session.

Moreover, A session of central Majlis-e-Aamla will be held on September 22 a day before of Shura session at Mansoora.