SANGHAR: At least seven people were dead in a bus and a van collision in wee hours of Monday near Tando Adam road.

According to rescue officials, the passenger bus rammed into a van due to speeding. The dead persons also include two women and two children. Seven others also sustained injuries in the accident.

All of them were moved to a hospital in Hyderabad. Police said all of injured and the deceased were labourers by profession and going to Chotiari for work.