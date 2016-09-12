Sacrificial hides’ collection: Hafiz Naeem calls on DG Rangers

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Monday called on Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh Major-General Bilal Akbar and assured the later for complete cooperation in regard to implementing code of conduct for collection of sacrificial animals’ hides.

The JI leader and the DG of paramilitary force discussed the law and order situations, developments in the city and the strategy of the law enforcement agencies to ensure impartial and transparent process of hides collection.

Engr. Naeem hails the role of Pakistan Rangers, Sindh for gaining substantial achievements in purging the metropolis of terrorist elements.

He assured Bilal Akbar for complete cooperation of his party in regard with implementation of the code of conduct.

The JI leader said that the JI had initiated the process of collecting hides of sacrificial animals for the betterment of poor and needy people, however the terrorist elements, working under the disguise of political parties had been polluting the environment for last three decades.

He was of the view that people should be provided with opportunities for donating the hides of secrifical animals as per their own will. He again thanked the DG Rangers for eliminating the environment of fear and terror.

On the occasion, the DG Rangers vowed that the implementation of code of conduct would be ensured at any cost.

He added that only those organizations which have been permitted to collect hides would be able to do so.