Quaid led relentless struggle to create Pakistan: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah and Governor Ishrat-ul-Ibad on Sunday paid a visit to Quaid-e-Azam tomb on his 68th death anniversary.

The two leaders laid floral wreath on the grave of Pakistan’s founder who fought for separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-Continent.

Talking to media, Governor Sindh said that the nation would never forget the sacrifice given by Quaid-e-Azam for separate country. He said the Quaid united the nation with wisdom and launched the relentless struggle to carve out a country for the Muslims of the sub continent. He said their visit is indicative that the nation cannot forget the struggle of Quaid Azam.

The Governor said the best way to paid tributes to the Quaid is to fully follow his golden principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline and by doing so Pakistan can achieve respectable place in the comity of nations. He prayed that God may give us courage and strength to achieve the objectives of creation of Pakistan.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said every one must work hard to make Pakistan a prosperous nation. He said the Quaid wanted to see a developed Pakistan.

On the occasion, Nisar Khuhro, Sikandar Mandhro, Manzoor Wassan and Moula Bakhsh Chandio were also present.

The personnel of all three armed forces also paid tributes to the Quaid. —INP