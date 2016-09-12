Police rounds up 18 suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police during snap checking in three zones of city, checked 1440 vehicles and confiscated 581 vehicles for having tinted glasses, fancy number plates and unregistered vehicles during last 24 hours.

This was stated in a report submitted to Inspector General of Police, Sindh regarding snap checking in East, West and South zones, said a statement issued here on Monday.

According to report, police apprehended 18 suspects under Section 54 of Cr.P.C. and 35 vehicles were confiscated under Section 550 of Cr.P.C.