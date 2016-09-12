PM summons key meeting to implement NAP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has summoned a high-level meeting on September 16 to review implementation of National Action Plan on counter terrorism.

The meeting will be attended by Chief of Army Staff General Raheel Sharif and Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Rizwan Akhtar.

All the provinces will furnish their reports on implementation of NAP on counter terrorism during the meeting.

The moot, to be presided over by the Prime Minister, will provide guidelines to the provinces regarding implementation of the NAP.