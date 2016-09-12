Pakistan participates in 13th China-ASEAN Expo

KARACHI: The 13th China-ASEAN Expo opened on Sunday in China, highlighting industrial cooperation, trade and investment among China, ASEAN members and other countries along the Belt and Road.

The four-day event attracted more than 2,500 companies from 29 countries, including 10 ASEAN members and countries including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India and Kazakhstan.

The expo held in Nanning, the capital of south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, was given the theme, “Jointly building the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, Forging an Even Closer China-ASEAN Community of Common Destiny,” said a statement.

The expo features 5,800 exhibition booths this year, an increase of 1,200 from the previous event. It includes more than 30 forums to encourage China-ASEAN cooperation in such fields as education, environmental protection, culture, transport and tourism.

China is ASEAN’s largest trading partner and ASEAN is China’s third-largest trading partner. —APP